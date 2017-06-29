Erode: Residents seek protection for cattle from tiger attacks

Residents of Binapuram tribal settlement have sought protection for their cattle after a bull was killed by a tiger. Representational Image. Residents of Binapuram tribal settlement have sought protection for their cattle after a bull was killed by a tiger. Representational Image.

Residents of Binapuram tribal settlement in Thalawady forest area in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve have sought protection for their cattle after a bull was killed by a tiger, the second such instance in the past 10 days. According to Forest Department officials, Saravanan, a farmer was rearing nine cows and bulls at Binapuram tribal settlement on Wednesday when the tiger attacked the animals, killing one while the rest raised an alarm and ran away.

A group of villagers, after hearing the noise of the cattle, rushed to the spot and managed to scare the tiger away.

The farmer informed the Thalawady forest officials, who rushed to spot and examined the dead cow and noticed footprints of the tiger.

The villagers told the Forest officials that this was the second instance of a tiger killing bulls and a goat in the last 10 days and sought protection for the cattle.

