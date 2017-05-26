Residents of Amreli village told to vacate grazing land

THE MAMLATDAR (revenue officer) of Babara taluka in Amreli district has issued a public notice, ordering around 200 people of Kidi village to vacate government waste land and grazing (gauchar) land in the village within three days.

The action comes after the Gujarat High Court sought to know the status of the two types of land in the village.

“After the Gujarat High Court asked us to furnish records of government waste land and guachar land in Kidi, District Inspector of Land Records (DILR) surveyed the village a month ago.

The survey showed that many villagers had encroached upon government land and gauchar land by either constructing houses or growing crops. After this came to light, we have issued them notices to remove such encroachment voluntarily within three days. If they fail to do so before the deadline ends, we will remove the encroachments,” Mamlatdar Chintan Vaishnav said on Thursday.

Residents of Kidi village had filed a petition in the High Court against the allotment of land to private companies for installing windmills. In the plea, the villagers had sought some land from the government for cattle grazing purpose. Acting on the plea, the court directed the Amreli district collector to identify the grazing land and government waste land. Following this, the collector ordered a survey of the land in Kidi village. The survey, however, detected large scale encroachment of the gauchar land.

Kidi village sarpanch Dhiru Zapadiya said that all they are demanding is a grazing land. “Our plea to the High Court was to allot some land for grazing cattle.”

