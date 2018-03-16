Remove all excess rumble strips, road safety expert tells Panchkula MC

A team of road safety experts, along with RWA members, inspects rumble strips at Sector-7 in Panchkula on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) A team of road safety experts, along with RWA members, inspects rumble strips at Sector-7 in Panchkula on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Road safety expert Navdeep Asija has asked the Municipal Corporation officials to remove all the rumble strips, which he found were laid in excess on the roads in Panchkula, making it inconvenient and unsafe for commuters. Asija conducted an inspection with several resident welfare associations (RWAs) on Thursday evening. The road safety consultant went to the Sector 7 road where within 200 metres, as many as eight rumble strips were installed. To his surprise, he found that nails had been used to fix those strips, which according to him was a violation and not allowed.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, he said, “Near the gurdwara, the speed breaker was okay but it should have been a speed table – which is a raised cemented platform that makes it really smooth for passengers to cross. Those which have been installed midway were not required and I recommend that they be removed.” Asija pointed out that speed tables at both ends of the road were sufficient to deter people from speeding and so many strips were not required in the middle of the road.

When asked that this way, the money which the corporation had spent on buying the excess strips (without any prior consultancy) would also go down the drain, he said, “ We will optimise them. We won’t allow these strips to be wasted and install them at other places like near hospitals and temples where speed breakers aren’t there.”

The road safety consultant also found that cat’s eye reflectors on the main roads were also wrongly installed. “The spacing was really less. Just after three metres, the cat’s eye has been installed while norms say that the spacing must be after 6 metres to 18 metres,” he said.

Earlier, before inspection, the RWAs had a meeting with Asija wherein they voiced their concern over how the rumble strips had become prone to accident for people, especially two-wheelers.

S K Nayar, president of the Citizens Welfare Association, said, “We informed him that instead of making it safe, it has been made unsafe for people. The consultant went with us and he, too, agreed that these strips have been installed in so much excess.”

The residents asked the executive officer which firms had installed the strips overnight. The executive officer said that though he didn’t know since the engineering wing had done the work, three to five firms had sold these strips. After too many rumble strips had been installed, residents protested, claiming they were causing inconvenience and making it unsafe for people.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App