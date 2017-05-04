Rehabilitation: Deadlock between Kalyannagar families and VMC continues

THE DEADLOCK over the rehabilitation of about 550 Muslim families of Kalyannagar seems to be unending with the period allotted by the VMC for the families to reconsider shifting to Tandalja having ended. The families have rejected the VMC’s offer to change their location, citing that they do not want to be “pushed into a Muslim ghetto”. Now, both the VMC and the representatives of the Muslim families say they are exploring legal options to end the impasse.

In a memorandum submitted to VMC Commissioner Vinod Rao, the Kalyannagar families have demanded that their rehabilitation be done “in accordance with the word given by the VMC and the elected MLAs of Vadodara” during the 2015 discussions. The memorandum, signed by Dr JS Bandukwala and other residents, states, “Thereafter, the VMC undertook the construction of in-situ homes. However, it was eventually learnt that there was maladministration and possible corruption in the use of funds meant for the construction escalating the cost of project.

The Municipal Commissioner has instituted an inquiry against the officer concerned but the sufferers are the beneficiaries for no fault of theirs. The poor are being punished for the corrupt deeds of others, which is why the VMC Commissioner has initiated discussions, proposing to move the families to Tandalja area. Even if these talks fail, the VMC Commissioner will use his power to hand over homes in Tandalja to the reluctant families.”

The Kalyannagar construction under the Rajiv Awas Yojna (RAY) has come to a standstill, pending an inquiry by the VMC Commissioner into the escalation of the project cost after the estimated budget went up from Rs 80 crore to Rs 150 crore. The residents say that previously, the VMC, after talks with the Kalyannagar Affected Persons’ Association, had said that the homes in Sayajipura—where a housing draw was held and withdrawn—and Kalali could not be allotted to the Muslim families due to opposition from the locals.

It says, “We are opposed to the VMC’s idea of converting a housing scheme meant for the poor into an MIG scheme in order to extract maximum commercial profit out of the scheme. We fear that if we concede to shifting to Tandalja, the VMC will cease to give us the Rs 3,000 monthly rental allowance, which will be an injustice to us. We reject the offer to shift to Tandalja (where the VMC has another housing project nearing completion) and demand that our rehabilitation be done in accordance with the word given to us by the elected representatives.”

According to the representatives of the Muslim families, they are left with no option but to approach the court. “We will be forced to move the court in this matter as the VMC has given an undertaking before the Gujarat High Court that it will rehabilitate the families at the Kalyannagar site. We do feel that this entire reason of cost escalation is an excuse to shift us to Tandalja and abruptly end the RAY scheme in Kalyannagar,” says Shaukat Indori, a representative of the Muslim families.

According to VMC officials, the civic body is in a quandary as the officials have already paid the contracted developer the entire Rs 80 crore that was cleared as part of the original proposal, while the construction work has not reached even halfway. According to officials, the cost of the project has gone up as the structure needed additional piling for strength. While the homes were to initially cost approximately Rs 5.5 lakh per unit, the escalation means that the per unit cost has risen up to Rs 10 lakhs —a figure that the beneficiaries are unwilling to bear the burden of.

However, as the talks seem to be heading no where, the VMC is looking at a possible legal recourse to find a solution. When contacted, Rao said, “We shall take forward the discussion with the affected families to resolve the deadlock. If no solution comes through with talks, we will have to approach the court for further direction in this matter as the VMC is bound to a legal promise pertaining to rehabilitating the families.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now