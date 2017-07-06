Rana Gurjit’s son starts vacating Jalandhar house

The house in question. Express Photo The house in question. Express Photo

After losing a legal battle in the Jalandhar court, Rana Inder Partap, son of Punjab’s Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh, finally started the process to vacate the house that he had taken on rent in a posh locality in Jalandhar. A court’s bailiff Wednesday visited the house owned by a retired Brigadier Ranjit Singh Ghumman to ensure that the premises is vacated by the tenant and possession be restored with the owner.

This is the same house which Rana Gurjit Singh had been holding press conferences and political meetings during his visits here. An order to vacate the house was pronounced on March 10 this year by the court of Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division)-cum-Rent Controller Jalandhar, Aashish Abrol. The court had given two-month time to the tenant for vacating the premises.

Rana Inder Partap told The Indian Express that his family had been using the house as a rented accommodation for the last 20 years, but after the court’s orders they are in the process of shifting out. He added that there were only a few items left, which will be shifted by Monday.

