Rajkot, Vadodara civic bodies claim two world records

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation and Vadodara Municipal Corporation on Sunday claimed two Guinness world records for conducting “house cleaning lesson” and “most people sweeping the floor” at single venue, respectively.

With an aim to spread awareness about cleanliness, the RMC said it gathered 1,921 participants at BAPS HALL, Swaminarayan Temple, on Kalavad Road and conducted the house cleaning lesson for 46 minutes and 51 seconds. It claimed to have broken the earlier record, comprising 688 people, by Guangdong Hisense Home Appliances Co at Foshan, Guangdong, China, on June 27 2016.

“Our target was to assemble 1,200 participants, but we touched to 1,921. This is almost three times the existing record. Stewards and independent observers were present when the lesson was conducted. We shall now send video recording and photographs of the event to Guinness World Record and seek an entry in the name of Rajkot,” Rajkot municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said.

The VMC too said it created a Guinness world record of the most people sweeping the floor at single venue in the morning. As many as 5,058 participants from across the city took part in the record attempt. On February 26 this year, as many as 1,767 people in Mexico City had swept floor together to enter the Guinness World Record and the feat was achieved by Drinks Depot. Vinod Rao, Vadodara municipal commissioner, said “Participants swept the floor at new Akota bridge in the morning.”

