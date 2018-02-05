Rajasthan: FIR against Pakistani man found with Aadhaar

An FIR was lodged against a Pakistani Hindu migrant in Sriganganagar district on Sunday for possessing an Aadhaar card even though he hasn’t been granted Indian citizenship yet. The man, identified as Purkha Ram, was apprehended from near the Air Force station in Jaisalmer last month by security officials. “An Aadhaar card was recovered from Ram, who migrated from Pakistan in the early 2000s and settled here. He still holds a Pakistani passport as he hasn’t been granted Indian citizenship yet,” said Phool Chand, SHO, Vijaynagar police station, Sriganganagar.

He added that Ram was let off after several security agencies interrogated him but didn’t find anything suspicious.

“Ram has several relatives living in Rajasthan and went to work as a labourer in Jaisalmer when he was apprehended. We are trying to find out how he managed to get an Aadhaar card made without being a citizen of India,” said Chand. Police said that an FIR was registered against Ram under sections 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc.) and 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) of the IPC.

“We will be interrogating Ram to know more about the avenues through which he managed to get the card made. Prior to migrating to India, he was a resident of Bariyar in Pakistan. Preliminary investigation suggests he had applied for Indian citizenship but the application is still under process,” said the SHO.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App