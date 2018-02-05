Rajasthan Encounter: At Lahoria’s bhog, kin reiterate demand for CBI investigation

THE Parents of deceased gangster Harjinder Singh alias Vicky Gounder attended the bhog of gangster Prem Singh alias Prema Lahoria in Jalandhar on Sunday. Both gangsters were killed in police encounter near Punjab-Rajasthan border on January 26 evening. Prema’s family lives in Jalandhar’s Basti Mithu area. The kin of both gangsters demanded a CBI probe or a probe from sitting High Court judge in this encounter. Arjun Singh Lahoria, uncle of Prem Singh, said that he had visited the site of encounter and did not find the signs of encounter as there were just a few bullets marks as against the police claim that three dozen bullets were exhanged from both sides.

Gounder’s father, Mehal Singh, said that political leaders have been using the youth for their petty interests and when police cases are registered against them then no one comes forward to save them. He said that both of them wanted to surrender, but police didn’t give them any chance of returning to the mainstream.

