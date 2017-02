Punjabi singer Jashandeep died due to a heart attack in Canada on Saturday. A protege of singer Ranjit Mani, Jashandeep rose to fame with the release of his album “Chhuttian” in 2014. Jashandeep released some songs in collaboration with singer Parveen Bharta, which became very popular. His funeral will be held on Sunday in his native village Saidpur.