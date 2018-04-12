Punjab: Villagers protest poor road condition, Nurpur MLA says probe report in one month

A road in poor condition at Khuwara village. (Express) A road in poor condition at Khuwara village. (Express)

Two days after the Nurpur School bus accident which claimed 27 lives, villagers protested bad road condition along the stretch where the accident took place. According to the records of PWD department, the road where the accident took place is 6-metre wide, but has a ‘black spot’ of 30 cm on the same stretch. A senior PWD officer, requesting anonymity, said that ‘black spot’ is a place where several road accidents take place and such points need to be handled with better engineering and road safety measures like putting railings or side walls, warning sign boards.

“This entire stretch, for about 100 metres, highly unsafe spots on one side and there are a few black spots, including one at the accident spot,” said the PWD officer.

PWD sources informed that repair of the road was required on this 15-20 km long stretch but it was delayed. Authorities, meanwhile, said that in the investigation initiated after the accident every aspect, including the condition of the road, would be checked.

Sarpanch Indu Bala, of Ther panchyat, under which several villages come including Khuwara from where maximum number of casualties were reported, said that the road in question is quite narrow and full of pot holes at several places. She said that they had requested authorities several times to get it repaired and get a railing along dangerous points, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

“We had given our applications to the department, but no one came to check and now this tragedy had struck,” said a Block Samiti member.

Nurpur MLA Rakesh Pathania, meanwhile, said that a committee under Additional District Magistrate MR Bhardwaj has been formed which will conduct the time-bound inquiry and submit the report in one month’s time. He said that according to PWD department there is ‘black spot’ on the road and but exact details will come out in the probe.

He said that all the technical experts related to road safety, transport department and others have been included in this committee which will start probe from on Thursday.

Pathania visited the families and has now arranged a bus from government’s side to take all the families to Haridwar where the ashes of the children will be immersed. The families will leave for Haridwar on Wednesday night.

Out of Rs 5 lakh compensation announced by the government to the next of kin of the deceased, the MLA handed over the cheques of Rs 4 lakh to each family on Wednesday. The balance amount of Rs one lakh each would be given in the coming days.

The condition of all those survived is stable, except two who are admitted at a private hospital. The state government has now arranged for the visit of expert doctors from Amritsar to the Pathankot hospital, said SDM Abid Hussain.

Also the school bags of the deceased children that were recovered from the accident spot have been handed over to the families.

