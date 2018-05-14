Punjab Thunderstorm: Mubarikpur area in Zirakpur plunges into darkness as winds damage electricity poles

An uprooted tree fell over an electricity pole during dust storm in Zirakpur on Saturday evening. (Express Photo) An uprooted tree fell over an electricity pole during dust storm in Zirakpur on Saturday evening. (Express Photo)

THE ELECTRICITY supply was affected for more than 24 hours in the area of of Mubarikpur near Derabassi reportedly due to the damage of half a dozen electricity poles between Derabassi and Mubarikpur in the heavy winds. The poles were damaged on Saturday evening. The power supply was disconnected around 4 pm on Saturday and it was not restored in most of Mubarikpur area till filing this report.

Thousands of residents of nearby villages located in Mubarikpur block and residents of Guru Nanak Colony were affected due the the problem.

Ashok Kumar, a resident of Dafarpur village, said, “Repeated calls were made to electricity department. Every time they replied that the supply will be restored within four hours. But it is 5 o’clock and the supply is yet to be restored. The disturbance in the electricity supply has become a routine affair in this particular area. The poor infrastructure of electricity poles, loose electricity wires, which can easily get damaged with heavy vehicles, including trucks, are the reasons behind these problems.”

Sudhir Kumar, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, said, “Due to unavailability of electricity supply, water supply was also affected. We received the water supply last morning but in evening, the water taps went dry. Workers at nearby tubewell of water supply department expressed their inability to operate the tubewell in the absence of electricity.”

When contacted, XEN (electricity), R K Mittal, said, “The electricity supply has been restored in some of the areas. The areas of Mubarikpur were badly affected. The poor infrastructure including old electricity wires and poles is also one of the reasons behind the problem. Our workers are on the job.”

Meanwhile, local residents claimed that there is no check on the movement of heavy loaded trucks, which are used in the mining. Recently, an iron barrier, which was installed by the district mining department to stop the movement of trucks engaged in illegal mining, was broken by unknown persons for making safe passage for trucks.

