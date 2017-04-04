Punjab government schools: Over 10,000 Class V students across state failed in Hindi exam this year

After Hindi, it is mathematics in which there has been maximum E grades in Class V. Gurmeet Singh After Hindi, it is mathematics in which there has been maximum E grades in Class V. Gurmeet Singh

OVER 10,000 students of Class V in government schools of Punjab have failed in Hindi this year, according to results of the Learning Outcome Evaluation System (LOES) declared recently. The number of Class V students getting E grade (less than 33 per cent marks) in Hindi is higher than in English and Punjabi.

This year, a total of 2,17,342 students appeared for the Class V exams and 2,50,386 for Class VIII exams which is more than 2,14,053 (Class V) and 2,21,716 (Class VIII) last year.

While 7,890 students (3.63 per cent) got E grade in English, the number stands at 9,392 (4.32 per cent) for Punjabi. In Hindi, 10,395 (4.79 per cent) students got E grade. A total of 368 students of Class V in Malerkotla had opted for Urdu instead of Hindi. Of them, 45 got E and 56 A.

After Hindi, it is mathematics in which there has been maximum E grades in Class V. A total of 9,912 students secured E grade in mathematics.

However, in overall Class V results, 51,393 students (23.65 per cent) have scored over 80 per cent (A grade) and 7,737 students (3.56 per cent) E. But, a majority of students (85,451) got B grade with 65-79 per cent marks.

The state education department had focused on increasing attendance in classes V and VIII internal evaluation exams this year. Last year, an average of 95 per cent students took the exams which went up to 98 pc

this year.

These evaluation exams, conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Punjab, began last year after noticing that due to no-detention policy under Right to Education Act (RTE) of no exams till Class 8, education standards began to decline and affecting the Class X board results.

Given to write 100 marks papers, their scores were also not revealed to parents but only grades. Of A to E grade, those who got E are made to attend extra classes.

Students, scoring E in these exams, are not detained but referred for remedial coaching and extra classes. They are promoted to the next class despite whatever results they get according to RTE.

In this year’s Class VIII results, maximum E grade holders are in maths with 22,574 students (9.02 per cent) followed by English in which 20,761 students (8.29 per cent) secured less than 33 per cent marks.

Then, 18,456 students in Hindi, 15,137 in social science and 15,884 students in Punjabi secured E grade but the numbers have improved since last year.

In the overall Class VIII result, 3.72 per cent students (9,311) got E grade and 28,465 students (11.37 per cent) scored more than 80 per cent. However, a majority of 93,970 students got C grade, scoring 50-64 per cent marks.

