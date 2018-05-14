Punjab: GMADA allots work of installing two lifts in Burz Fateh at Chapparchiri

According to the GMADA officials, the work was allotted to a Ludhiana-based firm for the installation of the lifts. The total cost of the work will be Rs 9 lakh and the work will take around two months to be completed. According to the GMADA officials, the work was allotted to a Ludhiana-based firm for the installation of the lifts. The total cost of the work will be Rs 9 lakh and the work will take around two months to be completed.

VISITORS CAN now go up to the country’s tallest victory tower, Burz Fateh at Chapparchiri village, as the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has decided to install two lifts in the building. The work of installation of the lifts will be completed in two months, officials said.

According to the GMADA officials, the work was allotted to a Ludhiana-based firm for the installation of the lifts. The total cost of the work will be Rs 9 lakh and the work will take around two months to be completed.

“Earlier, the entry gates were small and we were facing the problem to install the lift. Then our experts sorted out the problem. Now we will install two lifts inside the building of Burz Fateh,” said GMADA Superintending Engineer (SE) Baldev Singh.

He said that with the installation of the lifts, the tourists could go up to the victory tower. He also added that three firms came forward for carrying out the work after GMADA floated a tender and they allotted the work to a Ludhiana-based firm after scrutnising all the aspects of the tendering process.

Located near Kharar on Kharar-Landran road, Burz Fateh became popular among visitors. Hundreds of students from schools across Punjab visit the monument. The monument has an average footfall of 150 to 200 people every day.

To attract the tourists, GMADA also started a food court and a Verka stall inside the monument’s building. With the installation of lift, GMADA is expecting that the number of tourists will go up as many tourists want to go up the tower.

Burz Fateh, which was constructed in commemoration of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s victory in a battle against Nawaab of Sirhind Vazir Khan, is 328-foot tall monument. The monument also have the big statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and four of his lieutenants who fought the war with him.

The monument was opened in November 2011 but the lifts were not installed inside it. Earlier, it was said that the installation of the lifts could damage the building as the entry gates were narrow but now the issue has been sorted out by the engineers.

