Punjab: Congress MLA warns cops not to ‘disappoint’ his men

A video of Congress MLA from Khadoor Sahib, Ramanjit Singh Sikki, has been going viral on social media, in which he threatens Punjab police to be ready to face the music in case his ‘men’ are disappointed. In the video, Sikki is seen addressing DSP Goindwal Satpal Singh.

Sikki warned the DSP, “DSP Sahib Apne SHOs nu khe deo ke mera koi vi sathi Thane chon Naraz ho ke nahi jana chahida. Je Mera Sathi koi naraz ho ke geya tan gaddi le ke main thane phunchna. Te eh na hove ke jina nu lambe pauna uhna di jga phelan apna hi number lag jave. (Dear DSP, convey the message to your SHOs that none of my man should return disappointed from the police station. If any of my men returns disappointed from police station then I will be first to drive my car towards police station. Otherwise police would have to face the music before the real culprits).”

