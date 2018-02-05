Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar writes to CM Amarinder Singh over ‘irregularities’ in Talwandi Sabo power plant

PPCC chief and Lok Sabha MP Chief , Sunil Jakhar, said that he has written a letter to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and demanded a probe into the irregularities committed in Talwandi Sabo Power Plant. He was talking to media in Jalandhar on Sunday. He said that he had even attached evidence to prove his point. Jakhar added that he still stood by the issue which he had raised during the regime of previous SAD-BJP government pertaining to loot being committed by private power companies.

According to him, Talwandi Sabo power plant was to pay a penalty of Rs 850 crore which it had not paid to the government. He said that this thermal plant was owned by Sterlite Energy Limited (SEL) ‘illegally’. “This company is not having funds to even operate and the government has awarded a power purchase agreement,” he alleged. When the Congress was not in power, he had said that this Power Purchase

Agreement (PPA) with the SEL is illegal which will be scrapped if the Congress comes to power and money paid to the company would also be recovered along with fixing the responsibility of bureaucrats and politicians, who were involved in awarding this project.

