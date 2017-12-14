Punjab Civic Polls: Water, sanitation, roads, old issues in old civic body

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, who has otherwise stayed out of local polls, has announced a grant of Rs 363.43 crore for various schemes in the city. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, who has otherwise stayed out of local polls, has announced a grant of Rs 363.43 crore for various schemes in the city. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

What is at stake in these elections for the political parties, and for Jalandhar?

Around 3 lakh voters in 80 wards, distributed across four urban Assembly constituencies of Jalandhar, are eligible to vote in the election. All four Assembly constituencies were won by the Congress in the election earlier this year. For them, the stakes are high. Though an opposition party has never won the JMC, the SAD-BJP are campaigning on the Smart City platform, saying funds for Jalandhar’s smart city projects will materialise if people vote them in, as they rule at the Centre. In order to allay this concern, CM Amarinder Singh, who has otherwise stayed out of the local polls, has announced a grant of Rs 363.43 crore for various schemes in the city. He has also said he had sanctioned Rs 50 crore to expedite the Smart City Project, along with new development works worth Rs 42.43 crore. The AAP, recovering from drug related charges against its leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, is desperate to make some inroads in the civic election to prove it is still relevant.

What do the SAD-BJP have to show for their 10 years in control of the JMC?

The alliance claims to have brought in additional funds for the city from its government in the state in the same period, and from the Centre. The National Highways Authority of India built four flyovers. Jalandhar made it to the second list of Smart Cities announced by the Centre last year. But critics say the SAD-BJP cannot live down the 233rd position for Jalandhar in the Swachh Survekshan 2017 Rankings of 434 cities and towns, released in May this year.

What is the main issue in the 2017 JMC election?

Water, sanitation, and roads have been the main issues in all elections, including the current one, but conditions in Jalandhar have only deteriorated over the last two decades. The city has grown exponentially, from a population of 4 lakh in 1991 to over 11 lakh now. There are about 500 localities in the city, up from 200 at the time of the last civic election in 2012.

Nearly a third of the city is not covered by the municipal sewerage system. The sewerage line is around 1,350 km long. The water supply line is 1,200 km-long, and needs urgent repairs. In many areas, the water and sewage lines lie close to each other, increasing the risk of contamination through leaks. Gastroenteritis outbreaks are, in fact, routine in Jalandhar. The 50 Million Litre Discharge (MLD) Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) worth Rs 2,200 crore remains shut most of the time.

The lightest shower leads to waterlogging in many areas. Roads cave in, and there is a backflow of sewage in both slums and the posh localities. Plastic chokes gutters and sewer channels. When it is removed, it is dumped along the roadside, and there it remains. Some 29,450 toilets, and 45 public toilets, are still required in the city. Jalandhar produces 500 tonnes of garbage daily, and there is no proper way to manage it. There are thousands of stray dogs and their numbers keep increasing. Despite a dozen of flyovers having been constructed over the last two decades, traffic snarls are endemic due to improper parking of vehicles. The city also lacks well constructed roads.

So, what are the city’s immediate requirements?

It urgently needs stormwater drainage, sewerage, toilets, and solid waste management. After Jalandhar was included in the second list of Smart Cities, there has been some focus on these. Under the Smart City plan, Jalandhar is to develop a 1,055-acre area starting from DAV College and covering Workshop Chowk, Football Chowk, Sports Market to Nehlawali Pooli and Bisht Doab Canal. A 63-acre area has been earmarked for a Sports Hub, in which a Rs 550 crore multipurpose stadium is to be built. The four-year funding for Smart City projects is Rs 1,000 crore, with 50-50 contributions by the Centre and the state.

During in last five years, what did the Corporation spend its annual budget of approximately Rs 600 crore on?

Salaries accounted for a significant chunk — Rs 170 crore to Rs 200 crore annually. Around Rs 70 crore was spent on the maintenance of water supply and sewer lines; around Rs 60 crore on buildings and roads repair; and Rs 150-200 crore on water supply and garbage management. The MC’s income comes mainly from property tax, shop licence fees, rehri fees, water and sewer bills.

