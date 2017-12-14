Punjab Civic Polls: In Amarinder’s bastion, desperately seeking potable water, stormwater drains

Amarinder Singh’s wife and former minister Preneet Kaur campaigns in Patiala Wednesday. Harmeet Sodhi Amarinder Singh’s wife and former minister Preneet Kaur campaigns in Patiala Wednesday. Harmeet Sodhi

This is the fourth election for the Patiala Municipal Corporation (PMC), the civic body in Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s hometown. The last 10 years saw continuous SAD-SJP control over the Corporation, coinciding with the alliance’s two-term government in the state. The Congress has alleged that Patiala was deliberately neglected during this time, and was turned into a “litter-box”. The Amarinder government has announced that it would make Patiala a “smart city”, even though it does not figure in the Centre’s list of proposed Smart Cities.

What is at stake in the Patiala municipal election?

The city is seen as a pocket borough of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his family. The Patiala-I Assembly segment, from where he is the fourth-term MLA, has 34 out of the city’s 60 municipal wards. When Amarinder was elected MP from Amritsar, his wife Preneet Kaur was elected MLA from the same seat. The Congress hopes to take control of the civic body after long. It is also likely to project victory — if it comes — as an endorsement of its nine-month rule in the state. Also, Preneet Kaur is likely to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Patiala, and the family sees the PMC as an opportunity to work towards building support. The remaining 26 wards in the Corporation are part of the Patiala-II Assembly segment, which, too, is represented by the Congress — Punjab Health Minister Brahm Mohindra.

What is the main issue in the 2017 PMC election?

The main issue is potable water. According to Mayor Amaninder Bajaj (of the SAD), potable water is currently being pumped up from deep borewells, which has resulted in over-exploitation of groundwater reserves. The water is not of very god quality, and residents do not get supply 24/7. The state government has now set aside Rs 700 crore for a canal based-drinking water supply scheme for all of Punjab. “This was a plan conceived by us, but funds were an issue. The Bhakra canal passes through the city, and the water is so clear that it can be used for drinking after it is treated,” he said.

The other major issue is of shifting dairies out of the walled city. Dairy owners flush cow dung in the sewage lines, which chokes the system and floods the narrow lanes of the walled city. The cleaning of Jacob drain, too, is a longstanding issue. Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had supplied a suction machine for the drain after taking over as Minister, but more are required. Roads need widening. The city needs stormwater drains. The stink from Chotti Nadi, which passes through 11 wards, is a huge problem.

How has Patiala changed since PMC came into being in 1997?

The first election in 2002, saw Vishnu Sharma, a Congress leader close to Amarinder Singh, become Mayor. There were 50 wards in the Corporation for 2.6 lakh voters, out of a population of about 15 lakh. After the latest delimitation exercise, the number of wards has gone up to 60, with 2.85 lakh voters. The population of the city, according to the 2011 Census, is 18 lakh.

