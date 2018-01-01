Punjab: Area under mustard oil seed rises by 24%, but experts say not enough

Punjab has witnessed a considerable increase in area under cultivation this year of mustard, rapeseed mustard, and seed oil, the cultivation for which is already over in the state.

The total area under mustard/rapeseed mustard has increased from 32,000 hectares to 42,000 hectares this year which is an increase of around 24 per cent over last year. But experts said that this increase is not sufficient and Punjab needs to give at least two lakh hectares under such oil seed varieties, including Canola oil, which would also help the state to embark upon the much needed diversification path to break the wheat-paddy crop cycle.

The figures of Punjab Agricultural department revealed that the mustard/ rapeseed mustard crop, covered around 1.58 lakh hectares area under it in early 90s which came down to 1.20 lakh hectares in 1995-96. And now over the past several years, the area under has stayed between 32,000 to 35,000 hectares only.

Records also reveal that oils seeds, including sunflower, mustard oil, sesamum and others, collectively used to have around 3 lakh hectares area under them two decades back, which has come down to nearly one-sixth of that figure.

General secretary Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakunda) , Jagmohan Singh, said that the major reason of drastic decrease of the area under oil seeds is the poor government policies as there is no MSP fixed or marketing support provided.

“Farmers only prefer assured market crops like wheat and paddy,” he added.

“We could have easily dedicated around 6-7 lakh hectares land of the state under such oil seeds, which have a great demand as every year India imports edible oil worth 70,000 to 75000 crore. So why can’t we produce it here by providing assured market within the country instead of purchasing it from other countries and sending country’s money outside, rather helping our own farmers,” said a senior agricultural officer.

When contacted Director State Agriculture Department, Dr Jasbir Singh Bains, said that the department is planning to promote the oil seed crops and that is why this time the area under mustard oil seed crops has increased and even now PAU has tarted developing canola oil varieties which are considered good for health.

“Punjab can grow oil seed crops in large quantities but farmers need an assured market for it as it is a risky crop due to easy impact of adverse weather conditions on it,” said Bains.

