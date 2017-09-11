Punjab: 12-year-old ‘rapes’ 7-year-old girl at Dhakoli, arrested

Alleging delay in the registration of the case, the victim’s father said that they lodged the complaint in the afternoon but the local police did not take his daughter for medical examination. Alleging delay in the registration of the case, the victim’s father said that they lodged the complaint in the afternoon but the local police did not take his daughter for medical examination.

A 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 12-year-old boy at Dhakoli while she went to buy milk from a shop located near her school on Sunday morning. The victim’s family alleged that the police delayed the process of registering a case. The case was registered against the accused in the evening and the accused was arrested later.

According to the victim’s father who works as an auto-rickshaw driver, his daughter who studies in third class at a government primary school in the locality went to buy milk on Sunday morning but when she came back home, she started crying and narrated the entire incident to her mother.

He said his daughter said that the accused used to stop her on her way to school everyday and around 8.30 am on Sunday, when she went to buy milk from a grocery shop, which is also located near the school, the accused again stopped her.

“The accused put his hand on my daughter’s mouth in a bid to stop her from raising the alarm and then dragged her to the nearby bushes where he raped her. After committing the crime, the accused fled,” he added.

He added that when his daughter returned home, she was bleeding and had severe pain in her stomach. After listening to the entire story from his wife, he approached his relatives who are living in the same locality and then they lodged a complaint with the local police.

Alleging delay in the registration of the case, the victim’s father said that they lodged the complaint in the afternoon but the local police did not take his daughter for medical examination. He alleged that despite lodging the complaint in the afternoon, the police registered the case in the evening and the medical examination was conducted in the evening.

However, Dhakoli police post in-charge Assistant Sub-Inspector Jagjeet Singh denied the delay in the registration of the case and said that after registering the case, they immediately traced the accused and arrested him. The accused was booked under Section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused works at a wielding shop in Dhakoli. He belongs to Uttar Pradesh but came to Dhakoli around a year and a half ago and stays here with his uncle.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App