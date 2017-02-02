Psychotropic medicines seized after raid at chemist

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Narcotics Control Bureau from Chandigarh raided a medical store and seized stocks of psychotropic medicines in Hoshiarpur Wednesday.

The stocks belong to Om Medical Traders. The seized stocks included around 7.19 lakh tablets of Tramadol, 17,888 capsules of Tramadol, 52,400 tablets of Alprazolam and 8,400 tablets of Chloradiazepoxide.

NCB zonal director Kaustubh Sharma said the total value of the seized medicines is nearly Rs 38.14 lakh.