PSEB staffer arrested for smuggling opium

THE LOCAL police on Thursday evening arrested a Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) employee for smuggling opium. The accused was arrested from a special naka when he was going to deliver the assignment to one of his clients. The police recovered 46 gm opium from the accused. On Friday, the accused was produced in a court and sent to one-day police remand.

Police said Gursewak Singh, a PSEB employee, was allegedly supplying opium to his clients in the city. On receiving a tip-off about him, a team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rakesh Kumar laid a naka at the light point of Sector 68/69 light point.

ASI Rakesh Kumar told Chandigarh Newsline that they saw a man coming on a bike and he stopped his vehicle when he was signalled to. The ASI added that they recovered 46 gm liquid opium from the accused during checking. “Gursewak told us that he was going to give the opium to one of his clients who was residing in Phase X. He also told us that he has been supplying opium for the last few years to various people in the city and in neighbouring villages,” the officer claimed.

The accused, who lives in Phase VIII, was in contact with some more opium smugglers from Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar. The police said that they were trying to identify the supply chain as Gursewak Singh was not the person who was single-handedly smuggling the opium in the area.

After recovering the opium, the police registered a case against Gursewak under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Phase VIII police station.

