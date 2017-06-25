Protest meet in Bijnor over police ‘failure’ to trace girl

TENSION PREVAILED in Bijnor district on Saturday — 20 days after a man and a woman eloped from Sela village — with members of Hindu Jagaran Manch and locals holding a ‘mahapanchayat’ to protest against the police’s failure to trace the girl.

While the villagers have set up a ‘Beti Bacho Sangarsh Samiti’ to pursue the matter, the girl’s father and uncle are set to go on a hunger strike from Sunday.

On June 8, Dalveer Singh, a Jat residing in Sela village, lodged a complaint with Shivlakala police station, alleging that his neighbour Ishkam alias Gotiya (20) had abducted his daughter Nikita (19) when she had gone to her aunt’s residence at Noorpur village on June 5. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was lodged under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against Gotiya.

Following this, Gotiya’s brother Nazim and brother-in-law Nafees were arrested for allegedly helping him to abduct Nikita — a final-year graduate student. Since registration of the FIR, heavy police force has been deployed at Sela to avoid any untoward incident. On June 12, villagers and members of Hindu Jagran Manch — an RSS offshoot — had staged a protest outside the police station, demanding that Nikita be traced.

On Saturday, the mahapanchayat was held at the neighbouring Seh village. DIG Range (Moradabad) Onkar Singh said: “Police teams are on the job to trace the girl… they have so far travelled to Ahmedabad, Jammu and Kashmir, Saharanpur and other places.”

