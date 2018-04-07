Proposal for Jalandhar cantonment periphery road cleared

A high-powered committee of civil and army officers Friday cleared the proposal for construction of a periphery road around Jalandhar cantonment area, in a meeting at the office of the divisional commissioner here.

It was proposed that the 12.09 km-long road, starting from Atwal House on Jalandhar Cant Road, would touch National Highway-1. The width of the road will be a minimum of eight metres and maximum 16 m.

It was decided in the meeting the Punjab government would transfer a land of equal value to defence authorities in lieu of their land. Proposals will be sent to the state and central government for final approval.

