Property dealer shot dead; two held

A 55-year-old property dealer Raj Kumar Mishra was killed at his house in the Shiv Colony locality here allegedly by five youngsters, police said on Sunday. According to police officials, the property dealer was shot at from close range on Saturday evening. Mishra died on the spot, they said.

The deceased’s son identified three of the killers and informed the police officials. “A police team raided a hideout of the accused, who opened fire,” Kotwali in-charge Ashok Pandey said. Additional police superintendent Ghanshyam Chaurasiya said that two youths were arrested, while attempts were on to arrest three others.

