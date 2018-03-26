Prohibitory orders in Aurangabad following stone pelting over Ram Navami rally

The stone-pelting continued for about 20 minutes before police intervened. (Image for representational purposes) The stone-pelting continued for about 20 minutes before police intervened. (Image for representational purposes)

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Aurangabad town on Sunday following stone-pelting between two communities over crossing of a motorcycle rally to mark Ram Navami. Police said the incident took place around 5.30 pm when a procession of more than 70 bikes was crossing through Nawadih, which has sizeable Muslim population. As the participants in the rally raised slogans, some people threw stones at them. The stone-pelting continued for about 20 minutes before police intervened.

As the procession moved to other parts of the town, the participants torched about half-a- dozen shops, which were partially damaged. DM R R Mahiwal said: “We have imposed prohibitory orders and additional forces have been deployed at sensitive points. Situation is under control.”

