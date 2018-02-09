Preliminary probe into Bengaluru car fire deaths points to mechanical fault: Police

A preliminary police investigation into a car blaze that killed a woman and her son in Bengaluru has pointed to mechanical fault in the vehicle that could have triggered the blaze.

“The reason for the fire is mostly mechanical,” a senior police officer in Whitefield, Bengaluru, said. “A forensic report is awaited. Based on the complaint a case has been filed against Kalyani Motors,” he added.

On February 2, homemaker Neha (30) and her four-year-old son Param were sitting in a Maruti Ritz that was parked in their apartment building’s basement. They had returned home after lunch at a nearby restaurant.

According to an account of a security guard of Samudra Anandam apartment complex — where Neha lived with her son and husband — given to the police, smoke was seen billowing out of the basement soon after the car was parked.

When guards approached the car, it was engulfed in flames. After the fire was put out, the guards realised that two persons were charred to death inside the vehicle, the police said.

What happened inside the car after it entered the basement and why Neha could not escape the blaze with her son is unclear. Neha’s husband Rajesh Kumar, who runs a start-up in east Bengaluru, was away at work and was informed by a neighbour about the tragedy.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App