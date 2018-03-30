Pregnant woman murdered in Thane: 9 days after husband’s arrest, 2 friends held

When he saw the boy playing on his mobile phone, he confiscated it and scolded the him, police said. He also asked him to get his parents along if he wanted his mobile phone back. When he saw the boy playing on his mobile phone, he confiscated it and scolded the him, police said. He also asked him to get his parents along if he wanted his mobile phone back.

Nine days after a man was arrested for allegedly strangulating his pregnant wife, Ganeshpuri police on Wednesday arrested two friends of the accused, including a minor, for helping him carry out the crime that was allegedly premeditated.

According to the police, a 17-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man, identified as Nilesh Shelar, were arrested from Bhiwandi on Wednesday afternoon. “The husband told us that the murder was pre-planned. His friends held the woman down by holding her arms and legs, while Kalpesh Thackeray, the husband, strangulated her,” an officer investigating thecase said. The minor has been sent to a juvenile home and Shelar has been remanded in police custody till March 31.

“They have accepted that not only did they hold her while Kalpesh killed her, but also helped him in get rid of the body,” said the officer.

On March 12, Kalpesh allegedly killed his pregnant wife, Manisha or Mahi Thackeray, the police claimed. He then burnt the body. A couple of days later, he reported to the police that his wife had gone missing. “We investigated the matter and found that his statements are contradictory. So, we started interrogating him,” a senior officer said.

Kalpesh was arrested on March 20 for allegedly killing his wife. “He had claimed that she was nine months pregnant and used to consume alcohol and cigarettes. The accused had tried to dissuade her from doing so and had eventually stopped giving her money. This led to an argument and he killed her, he had claimed,” the officer investigating the case said.

But with the recent arrests, the police are probing a new angle. “These two were with Kalpesh in the house and helped him kill his wife. After that, they took the body and scouted for a spot, the entire night, to dispose the body off. They then helped him burn the body behind the house,” said the officer. “Kalpesh was surely not happy in the marriage. We are investigating further,” the officer added.

