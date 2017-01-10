Pravasi Haryana Divas event in Gurgaon on January 10, 11

The event aims to “harness their energies in the future development of Haryana” by drawing attention to avenues that may be available for investment in different sectors. The event aims to “harness their energies in the future development of Haryana” by drawing attention to avenues that may be available for investment in different sectors.

Gurgaon will be playing host to a series of renowned personalities from various fields, who hail from Haryana, as well as several Union Ministers and other dignitaries, as they will attend the Pravasi Haryana Divas, event to be held at Gurgaon’s Kingdom of Dreams on January 10 and 1l.

The event, which is being organised by the Government of Haryana in conjunction with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), aims to “recognise the achievement of NRIs and PIOs of Haryana as well as those persons from Haryana who are now settled in other States of India”.

The event aims to “harness their energies in the future development of Haryana” by drawing attention to avenues that may be available for investment in different sectors, while also providing them with the opportunity to “reconnect with their roots”.

The two-day event will be attended by several dignitaries, including Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana CM; Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State, Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Piyush Goyal, Minister of State, Power, MNRE, Coal and Mines; and General V K Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs.