Power outage in Mohali after rain

Repair work going on at the main power line in Phase 5, Mohali. Express Repair work going on at the main power line in Phase 5, Mohali. Express

MANY AREAS in the city faced power outage on Saturday night after rains lashed Tricity. In many areas, power supply could only be restored on Sunday afternoon after around 12 hours. Residents blamed “poor arrangements” of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for the breakdown.

PSPCL officials said the 66KV main power supply line that supplies power to the sub-stations in Sector 68 and 71 broke down in Phase 5.

Executive Engineer H S Oberoi told Chandigarh Newsline that due to the breakdown of the main supply line, the two sub-stations went powerless due to which the power supply in Sector 68, 69, 71, Phase 7, Phase 8, Phase 9, Phase 10, Phase 3B2 and Phase 3B1 was affected. Oberoi added the engineers were called from Ropar to repair the line.

“After the breakdown at the sub-stations in Sector 68 and 71, we made alternative arrangements and supplied the power from other sub-stations, the power supply in Phase 10, Phase 9 and Phase 7, Sector 68 and 69 was restored at around 2 am while the power in other parts was restored around 11.58 am Sunday,” Oberoi said.

Oberoi said that the power could not be restored till 3 pm on Sunday in some parts of Phase 7 owing to “technical problems”.

Meanwhile, residents faced major inconvenience and said the PSPCL should be prepared for every situation.

Ward number 17 councillor K S Bedi said many residents came out of their houses on Saturday night due to the long power cut. He added that the PSPCL should make alternative arrangements so that in such situations the power supply did not disrupt.

Ward number 8 councillor Ashok Jha said it had become “routine” that when it rains, the city faces power outage.

“Is the quality of the lines so poor? The PSPCL always has an excuse that breakdown happened because of the wind or rain,” he said.

Ward 29 councillor Hardeep Singh Sarao, whose area was among the worst-hit, said many residents had to come out of their houses and supply could be restored only after 2 am Sunday.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App