Postponed due to Gujarat elections, Rajkot marathon to be held on February 18

The Rajkot Marathon will be held on February 18, organisers said, after the event was postponed by two weeks owing to the recently concluded Gujarat assembly elections. The announcement was made after the organising committee, headed by Rajkot police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot and also comprising Rajkot municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, held a meeting on Monday.

“Due to the Assembly elections in the state, the model code of conduct was in force. Therefore, we could not make preparations for this year’s marathon event. It is necessary to keep registrations for participation in the event open for at least a month. Due to this delay, we have pushed the event back to February 18,” Pani said.

The model code of conduct had come into force from October 25. While polling was held in two phases on December 9 and 14, results were announced on December 18.

Rajkot is among the cities like Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Surat that have been organising marathons of late. While the event in Rajkot was postponed, the Vadodara marathon was oraganised on January 7 by a group of professionals, industrialists, teachers and NGOs.

This will be third consecutive year when Rajkot will host a marathon. While it had hosted the inaugural full marathon on February 5 last year, in 2016 a half marathon was organised. As many as 63,594 people had registered themselves for the marathon last year against the target of 40,000 the organising committee had set for itself. “But this year we have not set any target for registration as we had surpassed the mark last year. There is already so much excitement about the event this year. There is a marathon culture in the city,” Pani said.

The event is organised jointly by Rajkot city police and Rajkot Municipal Corporation. The theme of the event this year is also saving water, keeping the city clean and obeying traffic rules. Besides the full marathon, there will be a half marathon, 10 km dream run, 5 km fun run and 2.5 km special run for the differently abled people. “Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara will be the brand ambassador for the marathon this year also. Though he is currently touring South Africa, he will be in India on February 18 and we are hopeful about his participation,” Pani added.

The star cricketer has been promoting Rajkot Marathon since 2016. The organisers said like 2016, the total prize money for this year’s marathon will be around Rs24 lakh. The winners of the full marathon, both in the men’s and women’s categories, will get Rs 2.5 lakh. The prize money for winners of the half marathon is Rs1 lakh.

Proceeds from the event are used for better traffic management and keeping the city clean. “Last year, we generated around Rs 2.70 crore through sponsorship for the event. The total expenditure in organising the event came to about Rs 2.3 crore. Thus, we made a profit of around Rs 40 lakh last year,” said Pani.

