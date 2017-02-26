Post office passport centre launched in Vidisha

The centre is claimed to be the country’s first post office-based passport issuing facility. (Representational image) The centre is claimed to be the country’s first post office-based passport issuing facility. (Representational image)

Vidisha, the parliamentary constituency of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, has now got a post office passport service centre. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan yesterday inaugurated the passport centre in Vidisha, located about 60 kms from the state capital. “Now the residents of Raisen, Guna, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Damoh and Vidisha districts need not come to Bhopal to get a passport. The centre will work in the form of Passport Sewa Laghu Kendra (PSLK),” Chouhan said while inaugurating the centre at the Vidisha Post Office. The centre is claimed to be the country’s first post office-based passport issuing facility.

“Madhya Pradesh had got its first passport office facility when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the External Affairs Minister. Now, facilities are being extended further due to warm co-operation of Sushma Sawrajji,” the CM said.

Chouhan said earlier there was a waiting time of 42 days to get a passport which is now reduced to three days.

“Efforts are being made to further reduce the time being taken for issuing the passport. Now, the waiting time has been reduced to three days for completing the process of applying. This was earlier 42 days,” he said.

On the first day of the centre’s launch, two persons applied for passports from the facility.