Posing as CID cops, two rob Himachal Pradesh trader of Rs 52,000

Two motorbike-borne miscreants posing as policemen looted Rs 52,000 from a trader in Lakkar Bazar in Ludhiana Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Mohinder Pal(35) is a trader from Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district. Pal, who owns a cosmetic product shop came to Ludhiana to purchase cosmetics.

He was walking towards Barsaati Bazar, a wholesale readymade garments market, when two suspects introducing themselves as CID cops stopped him for frisking. “The suspects claimed that they have a secret information that I was smuggling drugs. They snatched the bag, containing Rs 70,000 cash, from my hands and allowed me to go after frisking. When I checked the bag, Rs 52,000 was missing from there,” he added.

ASI Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been filed against unidentified men at division number one police station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd