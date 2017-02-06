Police recover weapons from firing incident accused

The CIA wing of the district police have recovered weapons and three live cartridges from Sonu Bajwa – one of the accused in the firing incident which took place in Phase 8, Dusshera grounds, in November last year.

CIA in-charge, Inspector Atul Soni, said that they have recovered a double barrel gun, a pistol and a katta from the accused and three live cartridges.

Gurwinder Singh, alias Sonu Bajwa, was arrested on February 1 by local police from Nayagaon. He was arrested from the market and the police also recovered an SUV from him.