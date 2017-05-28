Police detain over 100 ambulance employees after they go on strike

Over 100 employees of 108 emergency ambulance service were detained on Saturday after they went on a strike at New Civil Hospital in Surat, demanding reinstatement of two sacked employees. “We got information about the protest on the NCH campus. We reached there and demanded police permission which they did not show to us. Following it, we picked the protesting staff members,” said Inspector R R Ahir of Khatodara police station.

Satish Patel, operational head the emergency services, said they have assured the employees that two of their sacked colleagues will be reinstated. “But they are demanding that they will work for eight hours and take salary of 12 hours. We have informed the seniors about and demand and they will take a decision. We will also request the police to release the protesting employees.”

Meanwhile, the strike and the arrests affected the emergency ambulance service with people bringing patients in their private vehicles.

Surat NCH Medical Superintendent Dr M K Wadhel said, “We have got seven ambulances in the hospital. The patients are seen coming to the hospital in their private vehicles.”

