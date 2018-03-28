Police claim ‘Naxalite’ held in Noida

Sudhir Kumar Bhagat in police custody. Gajendra Yadav Sudhir Kumar Bhagat in police custody. Gajendra Yadav

A 25-year-old suspected “Naxalite” area commander, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested in Noida late Monday night, police said. Sudhir Kumar Bhagat, a BTech dropout, was allegedly involved in 15 cases, including bomb blasts, murders and robbery, police claimed.

Hailing from Deoria in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, Bhagat had been living in Noida since 2015. “He was using a fake Aadhaar ID and was living under the name of Aditya Kumar. During questioning, he confessed to his involvement in many incidents in Bihar. This is the first time he has been arrested,” claimed Ajay Pal Sharma, SSP, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Late Monday night, Bhagat was picked up from Harola village in Sector 5, where he has been residing with his wife, sister and brother-in-law, police said.

Since 2013, 15 cases under sections relating to murder, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substance Act and Arms Act have been registered against Bhagat at police stations in Muzaffarpur, police said.

Sharma claimed that Bhagat was allegedly involved in blasts at two factories and on a train in East Champaran, and three murder cases. Police said Bhagat had been pursuing an engineering degree from a college in Ghaziabad, but dropped out of the course in 2013.

“As part of an organisation comprising 35-40 people, he was trained to use AK-47, SLR, TNT, bombs and carbine,” Sharma claimed. “We have recovered a .32 bore pistol and a magazine, five live .32 bore cartridges, a fake Aadhaar card and a college ID card, which has his actual name and address.”

