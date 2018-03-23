Plastic bottle disposal unit at Mantralaya

A week after the state government decided to ban plastic carry bags and single-use plastics, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a plastic bottle disposal unit in Mantralaya on Thursday. Sources said a notification on the ban was likely to be issued soon. Officials said around 2,000 empty plastic water bottles form part of the waste generated from Mantralaya daily. So, the General Administration Department, Public Works Department and industries department took an initiative to set up the water bottle disposal unit on the Mantralaya premises, said an official, adding that the Water Bottle Manufacturers Association has installed the unit.

Apart from Fadnavis, Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray were present at the inauguration. “It will help destroy the empty water bottles generated in Mantralaya and the crushed material can be reused for making other items. So, the plastic will not be considered as waste but a commodity,” said Desai.

