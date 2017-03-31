Phoolka writes to Bar Council of Delhi for nod to continue as advocate in 1984 riot cases

AAP MLA from Dakha HS Phoolka, who is also the leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, said Thursday he had written to Bar Council of Delhi seeking permission to continue as advocate for cases of victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Phoolka said while he had already handed over rest of his cases to his daughter Prabhsahay Kaur Phoolka, these cases of 1984 anti-Sikh riots required his personal supervision and that he would be working on them without any fee. “Since my appointment as leader of Opposition, I have completely stopped practice as an advocate. But since I have been associated with 1984 victims’ cases three decades, I have written to from the Bar Council to allow me to continue to appear as an advocate in these cases which I will be doing without charging any fee,” Phoolka said.

An official statement from Phoolka’s office said, “Till the Bar Council grants permission, Phoolka will be present in the court during the hearing of 1984 cases and will guide the team of lawyers. On Thursday also, he was present in Kakardooma Court in Tytler’s case while Prabhsahay Kaur appeared for the victims.”

