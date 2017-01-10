Phagwara: Kin booked for ‘blackmailing’ woman

A father-son duo has been booked by Phagwara police for blackmailing a 23-year-old woman by putting her objectionable photos on the internet, stealing cash and gold and demanding a hefty amount from her family. The man is the woman’s maternal uncle. Police have booked Rajesh Angrish and his son Raja Angrish on the complaint of a Phagwara resident.

The woman’s father told police that after the death of Raja’s mother some years back, they brought him to their place to look after him, but gradually he came to know about their property and other valuables. Then, he hatched a conspiracy with his father and both managed to take pictures of their 23-year-old daughter while she was having a bath.

“Later, they started blackmailing the family on the basis of those photos and put pressure on them to marry off their daughter with Raja,” informed police. Phagwara police have booked the father-son duo under sections 379 (Theft), 380 (Theft in dwelling house), 384 (Extortion), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 34 IPC and under Information Technology Act.