Phagwara flare-up: Market shut again, traders stage sit-in

Phagwara administration’s attempts to defuse tensions between Dalits and Hindu outfits in the town took a hit on Tuesday as a shop in one of the biggest markets in the area, Bansawala Bazaar, was allegedly forced to shut down by people of Valmiki community. The shop, Muni Book Depot, is owned by one Raman Malhotra.

Soon after, Phagwara mayor, local politicians, shopkeepers and people belonging to the General Category Manch began an indefinite dharna demanding arrest of Dalit leaders, including Jarnail Nangal of Lok Insaaf Party and Harbhjan Suman of Ambedkar Sena Mool Niwasi, who they claim were behind the clashes in the town 10 days ago. They also demanded the suspension of Kapurthala SP Sandip Sharma, Phagwara SP P S Bhadhal and ADC Phagwara, Babita Klare.

After Malhotra was made to close his shop, tempers ran high among the shopkeepers of Bansawala Bazaar and entire market was shut in protest by shopkeepers. They all sat on on dharna at the entrance to the Bazaar on main Banga road close to Phagwara City police station. Later, they were also joined by Phagwara Mayor Arun Khosla (BJP), SAD leader and Senior Deputy Mayor Surinder Singh Walia and others. Local Congress leaders also joined the dharna. Khosla said the dharna would continue till the time two leaders — Harbhjan Suman and Jarnail Nangal of Dalit community — are not arrested.

“Harbhajan Suman, the president of Ambedkar Sena Mool Niwasi, who had put up posters of renaming Gol Chowk of Phagwara as ‘Samvidhan Chowk’ on April 13 that led to clash between Dalits and leaders of Hindu organisations as well as Jarnail Nangal, another Dalit leader must be arrested otherwise not only dharna will continue, but also entire market will remain closed in Phagwara,” said mayor.

“These two leaders have been booked under FIR number 77 and 78 registered on April 14, but till date they are moving freely and SSP and DC are receiving memorandum from Jarnail Nagal personally who is instigating the Dalit smaj,” said Vijay Sharma, president of Phagwara unit of General Smaj Manch, adding that these two were responsible for all clashes in Phagwara earlier too. He added: “We will not talk to SSP, SP and ADC (Phagwara) because one sided action is being taken by them.”

On Monday, Kapurthala police had withdrawan the names of seven persons of Dalit community from the FIR which was registered against 33 persons by name and several unidentified persons on April 14. SSP Kapurthala could not be reached for a comment. Even the presence of paramilitary force could not stop the people gathering in large numbers at Banga road. Nearly 2000 security personnel, including Punjab Police, BSF, Rapid Action Force, have been deployed in Phagwara since April 14.

CM nod for renaming roundabout that triggered row

Around a dozen Congress leaders from Phagwara have resigned from their posts following Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s decision to rename Gol Chowk as ‘Savindhan Chowk’. Amarinder announced the decision after meeting a delegation of Dalit Samaj on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, those who resigned from their posts in protest included Sunil Prashar, District Congress General Secretary, Satbir Singh Sabi, Councillor Jatinder, his brother Vinod, who is also Congress leader, Suman Lata and Sarjivan Sharma, both district women wing leaders, Sukhbir Walia, Youth Congress leader and a few others. Parashar said that they will boycott the District Congress president Joginder Mann politically and socially for his role in getting the name change approved by CM. He also announced that the matter will be taken up in court. Mann had met with CM on Tuesday along with several Dalit leaders and got the approval for renaming the chowk. Phagwara BJP Mayor also announced that Corporation will not pass a resolution to change the name of Gol Chowk.

