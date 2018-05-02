Phagwara: Dalit leader released a day after arrest

A Dalit leader wanted in April 13 Phagwara violence case, but arrested in a separate case, was released from jail by the police on Tuesday. He was arrested on Monday. Police said they had completed a probe and found nothing substantial against him in the complaint lodged by one resident of Palahi Gate.

Harbhajan Suman, the founder and president of Dr Ambedkar Sena Mool Niwasi, was arrested in a case of trespassing, criminal conspiracy and beating of a persons registered on Sunday evening. Earlier, he was booked on April 14 under attempt to murder charges during Phagwara clashes between Hindu and Dalit organisations. Police are yet to act against him in that case.

SP Phagwara PS Bhandhal said that a probe was marked last night to ACP Phagwara Sandip Malik in this cases against Harbhajan Suman and on the basis of that inquiry he was released. Asked about the April 14 cases against him, he said that inquiry is that case is being conducted by a different officer.

After his arrest on Monday, large number of activists of Ambedkar Sena as well as other Dalit organisations gathered at Palahi Gate area where Suman resides and then gheraoed Phagwara SP’s office. Suman was arrested on the complaint of one Pawan Kumar of Palahi Gate area who had complaint to police that around two relatives of Harbhjan Suman on his behest had barged into their house last and thrashed him.

