People of Panchkula good tax payers, say residents

Citizens Welfare Association of Panchkula wishes to bring to the notice of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that the people of Panchkula are good in paying any kind of tax imposed by the government even on different sources. The residents were granted an opportunity to collect the arrears of House Tax ending 2016-17, in Panchkula (Haryana as a whole) by giving a 25 per cent rebate and also waiving the interest probably up to April 30, 2017, and thereafter, it was extended further with 15 per cent up to June 15 while now the same has since been extended up to July 15 per cent with 15 per cent.

The government must be giving relief to the residents because either to update their accounts in the Municipal Corporation or to conceal the shortcomings and to protect their own officials of their negligence for action needed or so. It is strange that the Haryana government has granted rebate for the year 2017-18, to the good tax payers, with 10 per cent only, while the defaulters have been allowed to pay 15 per cent even today by waiving the interest to them, is quite unjustified, unlawful and uncalled for.

The residents in Panchkula are deeply concerned about the imbalanced imposition of tax rebate for the current deposit of House Tax for the period 2017-18 compared to the arrear account.

Thus, the members of CWA earnestly request to impress upon the officials concerned to review the situation and increase rebate for the current period at least with 20 per cent instead of charging 10 per cent for 2017-18, to avoid

disparity. It is also requested to refund the difference of rebate granted to the good paymasters, who have already paid the House tax on time, too.

