Pearl City Mohali residents want FIR against company’s local directors

The members of Pearl City Mohali Residents Welfare Association have lodged a complaint with the senior superintendent of police (SSP) urging him to lodge an FIR against the directors and the employees of the company, who have allegedly defrauded the people on the pretext of starting development works in the housing projects owned by the company. The members alleged that the company also did not pay the power bills of the housing society due to which the electricity connection was disconnected.

The secretary of the association, Jaspal Singh, said that they have lodged the complaint as the company did not provide the basic amenities in Sectors 100 and 104 which the company was developing. He alleged that the company also did not pay the electricity bills amounting to Rs. 2.90 lakh.

“We paid the bills on our own, following which the connection was restored. It is the height of neglect. Despite our pleas the local directors and other employees do not pay any heed to our demands,” he said. K J S Toor, one of the company directors, was not available for comment.

The allottees of Pearl are fighting a long battle with the company and alleging that the company did not develop the Sector and took money from the people. The allottees have also asked the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to take over the development work but later refused to do so.

Both the housing projects were also in question after the company increased the prices of the plots. The company decided to allot plots in these two sectors initially at Rs 12,000 per square yard but the rate was later increased to Rs 30,000 per square yard. Both these sectors have 700 plots ranging between 150 and 500 square yards.

