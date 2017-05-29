Patidar agitation: ‘Ready to fight govt in whatever way it wants’

Patidar reservation movement leader Hardik Patel being produced before a metropolitan court in Ahmedabad in connection with sedition case. Express photo by Javed Raja Patidar reservation movement leader Hardik Patel being produced before a metropolitan court in Ahmedabad in connection with sedition case. Express photo by Javed Raja

Patidar quota agitation leader, Hardik Patel, on Sunday threatened to fight for their demand of reservation in whatever way the government wanted, legally or “gundagardi kari ne” (with hooliganism). He was addressing a Patidar student felicitation programme, organised by Vadodara PAAS at Varnama in the district, first such public gathering in central Gujarat after his release from jail last July. He also revealed his plan to strengthen their base in the region.

“In the coming days, we will strengthen our base in central Gujarat by meeting more Patidars in this region,” he said.

Urging the Patidar youth to be active in the agitation, Patel said it was not just a fight for quota but their pride and the rights of the farmers. “In Gujarat, BJP is sacred. They are fighting us by using police force,” he said.

BJP MLA from Dhari Nalin Kotadiya, who is supporting the Patidar quota agitation, on the other hand, accused his party of just wanting to win votes by hook or crook. “Don’t give votes to BJP till our quota demanded is fulfilled,” Kotidya told the Patidars. It is to be noted that despite being an MLA from the party, BJP has disowned him after his name cropped up in a corruption case.

