Panchkula: Three months after check, portable toilets in bad shape, many unusable

THREE MONTHS after an inspection by a team of Ministry of Urban Development for the Swachh Survekshan survey, Panchkula’s portable public toilets, which were installed at prominent locations of the city, present an altogether different picture.

Cisterns, flush system, pipes and taps, lights missing, no water at various places making the toilets unusable, or locked – is what a check conducted by Chandigarh Newsline found.

The toilets were installed at 25 locations after every one kilometre, ahead of the survey with the contention that people going in for open defecation may have access to use these.

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation had conducted regular drives in the morning and asked people answering the nature’s call in the public to use these toilets. The MC had stated that most of these toilets were donated by people or banks under their CSR policy.

At the location of road separating sector 5 and 6 near the Shalimar mall, the complete cistern, tap and pipes were found missing. Even the light holder was not there. This toilet is set up right on the main road.

The condition was all the more pathetic at the rear side in sector 5 opposite Shiksha sadan. The cistern and pipe connecting the washbasin were found missing in the mens’ toilet. Outside, the pipe connecting the tank was also found leaking.

At the roundabout of Sector 16, there was no water in the toilets set up on the pavement. A woman daily wager, Prem Lata, who came to use to the women’s toilet, returned as it was in unusable condition. When she tried to flush, it didn’t work because there was no water.

“For what have these toilets been set up if the authorities can’t maintain them? People will answer nature’s call in public places if these toilets won’t serve the purpose,” she said.

The cistern, pipes and taps were missing in the men’s toilet here at the same place.

A vendor sitting near by said that these toilets plunged into darkness at night as there was no proper lighting.

At Swastik Vihar, one of two mobile toilets was found locked. The cover of the cistern was missing from the other toilet. Signboards of men’s and women’s toilets were missing.

Also, apart from leaking pipes, the latch at one of the toilet set up at Sector 14/15 roundabout was found broken.

“Were these toilets only meant to deceive the ministry’s team? It was a good initiative had the Panchkula MC maintained it. When people don’t find the toilets in usable condition, wont they be urged to go in the public? The civic body, too, is to be blamed for open defecation,” Rakesh Aggarwal, president of Residents Welfare association, Sector 12, said.

An official of the Municipal Corporation, managing these toilets said regular thefts were being conducted even after new system would be put up. “I got cistern installed again at the toilet near Shalimar Mall after I got to know that it was stolen, but now it has again been stolen,” junior engineer Sushil said.

