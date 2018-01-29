Lawyer arrested for killing wife, in six-day police custody

The accused, Manmohan Kumar, at district court in Panchkula Sunday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) The accused, Manmohan Kumar, at district court in Panchkula Sunday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

A Panchkula court Sunday remanded advocate Manmohan Kumar, arrested in connection with the murder of his wife Rajni Bala, in police custody for six days. Manmohan was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Tarun Verma. Seeking custody, the police apprised the court that during Manmohan’s preliminary interrogation, the role of his friend Imshad Ali and another unidentified man in the crime has come to light. Police added that they suspect that Imshad and his unidentified accomplice may have helped Manmohan disposing of the body of his wife after she was murdered, allegedly by Manmohan’s friend Monica and her brother-in-law, Sandeep.

Police told the court that Imshad Ali who hails from a village in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, is suspected to have transported Rajni Bala’s body in his car and then dumped it. Police sought Manmohan’s custody to find out more details and suspected hideouts of Imshad Ali and his unidentified accomplice.

Meanwhile, Manmohan broke down in court Sunday. He alleged that the police kept him in “illegal custody” since January 25 and tortured him. “They stripped me and beat me with sticks. I am falsely implicated”, Manmohan told the court. The duty magistrate directed police to get a medical examination done. Manmohan was arrested from near Suraj Theatre in Sector 1 Saturday night.

Rajni Bala had gone missing from her home in Sector 19 on January 16. Rajni’s mother, Rajwati, and her relatives also reached the court Sunday. She alleged that Manmohan used to torture Rajni and had left her at her parental home a number of times since the marriage. “Several times, the panchayat intervened and managed to bring about a compromise between Manmohan and Rajni,” Rajwati told Chandigarh Newsline.

No advocate appeared in Manmohan’s defence Sunday. Advocate Umesh Mohar, Manmohan’s grandfather, said, “I have told Manmohan to cooperate with the police.”

