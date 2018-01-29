Panchkula gets portable toilets

Public toilets installed by the MC in Panchkula. (Express Photo) Public toilets installed by the MC in Panchkula. (Express Photo)

THE Panchkula Municipal Corporation has set up portable toilets at a distance of every one kilometre. This is part of the ongoing drive against open defecation ahead of the Swacch Survekshan.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal said that at present, twelve such sets were installed and the process of installing 30 more was under way. “These toilets bear no cost as they have been given in the form of donations. These are being set up at a distance of every one kilometre. This is to deter the people from defecating in the open,” said Jogpal.

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation has identified sites in the district in which open defecation is practiced. There are colony areas such as Mauli Jagran, Rajiv Colony and Budanpur which are prone to open defecation and also people litter garbage. Notably, the city was declared Open-Defecation free in 2017 but the problem persists.

The MC has also decide to upload the name of the violators on the website of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation under the ‘name and shame’ drive.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App