Panchkula: Collector rates for DLF Valley may be reduced

The Panchkula district administration is likely to reduce the collector rates in DLF Valley, a residential and commercial project located around 20 km from here, by 10 to 15 percent, a final call regarding which will be taken on Monday.

A district administration committee, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mukul Kumar, that was constituted last year to examine the collector rate for its residential area has concluded that the rate is higher in the DLF Valley than others like Amravati Enclave, which has comparatively better facilities. The commercial area in the DLF Valley is yet to be developed.

The committee has submitted its recommendation of reducing the collector rates by 10-15 per cent to ADC Kumar. “Meeting for a final decision on the issue will be held Monday,” Kumarsaid.

A senior official, who is part of the committee, said there were several representations against the higher collector rates in the DLF valley than others in its vicinity. “Thus, we have now decided to reduce them by 10-15 percent. The ADC will take a final call in the forthcoming meeting,” said the official who did not wish to be named.

The collector rates, if revised, will be applicable from April 1.

Haryana government had last year asked the Panchkula district administration to look into the high collector rates at DLF Valley in Pinjore, citing lack of facilities, following a representation by the stakeholders. They had stated that while market transaction value of a flat in DLF was Rs 40 lakh, they were required to pay a stamp duty on Rs 80 lakh amount because of the higher collector rates.

Forwarding representations from stakeholders to the Panchkula Deputy Commissioner (DC) on November 6 last year, the additional chief secretary of Haryana revenue and disaster management department had stated that it has been noticed that the collector rates of DLF Valley are very high in comparison to Amravati Enclave. “The Amravati Enclave is the most developed colony, in which two banks, four schools, club, police chowkis, shops, hotels, kothis, flats, chokhi dhani and other facilities are available. In DLF valley, no such facilities are available,” read the representation.

The DC was told that the collector rate in DLF (independent floors) was fixed at Rs 5,200 per sq ft, while that in Amravati was Rs 2,400 per sq ft.

