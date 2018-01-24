Panchkula Civil Hospital gets burn unit

The directions were issued after the local residents approached the CM requesting him that the hospital lacks a burn unit and it should be started immediately. (Representational) The directions were issued after the local residents approached the CM requesting him that the hospital lacks a burn unit and it should be started immediately. (Representational)

A SIX-BEDDED burn unit has been opened by the health authorities at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. The unit has come up following directions from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently. The demand for a burn unit at the hospital was raised by several Panchkula residents, following a gas cylinder explosion in Sector 10 in October last year, in which 10 people were killed. The injured had to be taken to Chandigarh hospitals as Panchkula Civil Hospital lacked a specialised unit to treat burn injuries.

District health officials said the doctors posted at the burn unit were specialised in treating burn injuries. “A full-fledged special burns unit at this hospital has been started from Sunday,” Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Sanjeev Trehan told Chandigarh Newsline Tuesday. He said the burn unit was equipped with six intensive care unit (ICU) beds with individual multipara monitors for observing and responding to the vitals of several patients simultaneously. “The beds are also equipped with alpha (air) mattresses keeping the care and comfort of the patients in mind,” said Trehan.

Last month, Khattar had made an announcement in this regard while addressing public at the inauguration and foundation stones of various projects in the district. During the event, he had directed local health authorities to appoint a team of specialist doctors for starting the burn unit at the hospital. The directions were issued after the local residents approached the CM requesting him that the hospital lacks a burn unit and it should be started immediately.

District health officials said Tuesday that they had converted the existing rooms in the civil hospital to a burn unit. “Two rooms were not used regularly and now we have converted them into a burn unit. The rooms were previously used seasonally, in cases of outbreaks of diseases like diarrhea and dengue.” The unit is also has a separate dressing room which is equipped to handle all degrees of burns along with the facilities for wound cleansing and also a separate washroom, he said.

The walls of the unit have been painted with Anti-Bacterial paint. “The burn unit is a ward in itself,” said another official, adding that each individual bed costs about 2.5 lakh. The hospital, on an average, receives 15-20 burn victims per month. “We have been treating burn victims before as well. Most of them have recovered completely. But having a specialised unit at hand will definitely be an add on,” Trehan said.

