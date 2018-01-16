Panchkula: 2000 vehicle number plates lie unclaimed in RTA office

High Security Registration Plates stacked inside the RTA office at Panchkula. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) High Security Registration Plates stacked inside the RTA office at Panchkula. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Written by Saliq Parvaiz

Around 2,000 number plates, including many High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), have piled up at the Regional Transport Authority office in Panchkula, mainly since April 2017 as they are yet to be claimed.

This as in April 2017, Haryana government had made it mandatory for the auto dealers to provide the facility of registration and fixing HSRPs, necessitated by the Supreme Court, on vehicles to the customers. As a result, now people can get their vehicles registered from the retail outlets from where they were bought.

Chandramohan Sharma, an official at the RTA, Panchkula, said the HSRP section is filled with plates that no one comes to pick. “Though there are many simple plates lying for the last few years, the HSRPs are getting piled up since April 2017,” he said.

He added now the owner of a vehicle, be it a two-wheeler or four-wheeler, doesn’t need to visit the RTA office to register his/her vehicle and acquire the HSRP. “They can now submit the registration fees at the showroom from where they have purchased the vehicle,” Sharma said.

So, very few people visit the Vehicle Registration Department located in Panchkula.

Another RTA official said one has to wait on an average for three to four working days to get the HSRP affixed. The HSRPs for four-wheelers cost Rs 667 with Rs 372 as basic charge and Rs 295 additional service charge and for two-wheelers, it is Rs 261 (Rs 143 plus Rs118).

According to the transport website of the state government, a total of 13,021 vehicles, including 8,856 two-wheelers, had been registered in 2017 in Panchkula.

A Public Interest Litigation is also pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking implementation of HSRP in Punjab.

