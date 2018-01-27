Padmaavat protests: 8 cases registered so far, SIT formed to probe Gurugram violence

The police Thursday arrested 23 people in connection with the violence. Rajput Karni Sena general secretary Suraj Pal Amu was detained along with several others, including eight minors, as a preventive measure. (Express Photo/Manoj Kumar) The police Thursday arrested 23 people in connection with the violence. Rajput Karni Sena general secretary Suraj Pal Amu was detained along with several others, including eight minors, as a preventive measure. (Express Photo/Manoj Kumar)

The Haryana Police has registered eight cases in connection with several incidents of violence that erupted against the release of Bollywood movie Padmaavat on Wednesday. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the torching of a bus in Bhondsi as well as the violence in Sadar area.

A day after the Supreme Court refused to modify its order on the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, and directed states to maintain law and order, several members of fringe groups led demonstrations in Gurugram. According to police, “a group of boys” first blocked the Pataudi-Wazirpur road using burning tyres. Protesters later set fire to a Haryana Roadways bus in Bhondsi and indulged in stone pelting. Later, they attacked a school bus ferrying 10 students, as young as four-years-old.

The police Thursday arrested 23 people in connection with the violence. Rajput Karni Sena general secretary Suraj Pal Amu was detained along with several others, including eight minors, as a preventive measure. At least 24 accused arrested in the cases have been sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, residents of Bhondsi village held a panchayat on Friday to discuss the detainment of minors. One resident claimed: “Those arrested include students returning from school or tuition… or those who had gone out to play. They were just watching what was happening. When police fired shots and ran after protesters, they also got scared and started running, but police arrested them.”

The villagers have planned a mahapanchayat on Sunday.

